'Full House' star Dave Coulier shares recovery from alcoholism

Actor and comedian Dave Collier will perform his stand-up on February 10 at The Lyric Theater in Stuart.

“Full House” star and Metro Detroit native Dave Collier has opened up about being a recovering alcoholic on social media.

“I was drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020,” wrote Collier in an Instagram post on Thursday, candidly sharing with his 1.2 million followers how drinking changed his life Impressed.

The 62-year-old comedian and actor, best known for his long-running role as Joey Gladstone on the ABC sitcom that ran from 1987 to 1995, described himself as “the life of the party” when he drank and had a The picture was posted with a bloodied nose and face.

“I could make people laugh until they fell down. I was the one in this picture who fell. Not because I was playing hockey or doing things I liked – like chopping wood or Doing …

