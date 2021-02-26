Full information of Mosagallu Telugu Movie- Vishnu Manchu | Kajal Aggrawal

Mosagallu film is a film based on a true incident in which we have Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggrawal And Suniel Shetty is going to see.

This film is a mystery, there are many such scenes in it that will keep you in the middle of the chowka, a big theft has been seen in this film which is how it happened? When did it happen? How to catch it and the story of this film goes on around all these survivors.

We are going to see Mosagallu Movie in five languages ​​Hindi, Telugu, Mosagallu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada Now you must be thinking that this is Paheli movie which is going to be released in so many languages ​​soon. before this Suryaputra Mahavir Karna, KGF 2 and many other South films, which are now being released in many other languages.

Mosagallu movie full details in hindi

Ever since the first poster of the film has been released, the Mercus of the film has been saying that it will be released in Hindi, but so far no Hindi trailer has come out, due to which many people are also disappointed. If you go to YouTube, you will not find the Hindi trailer of Mosagallu Movie anywhere.

This will definitely harm the film makers as it is going to be released in theaters and Vishnu Manchu who is playing the lead in it is not that much of his popularity in Hindi. Yes, people will definitely come to see Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty in this film.

Film cast

Vishnu Manchu

Kajal Aggrawal

Sunil Shetty

Ruhi Singh

Naveen Chandra

Navdeep

Karma McCain

Mosagallu Movie – Vishnu Manchu

This movie Vishnu Manchu Is the biggest film of his career. Till date, he has not worked in any film that has a budget of 50 crores, yes, Mosagallu movie has a budget of 50 crores and not only this film is a dream film for Vishnu Manchu and has been playing this film for a long time. Have been

This is the story of the film which is on the IT scheme where some people working in the call center jointly scam the people living in the US for 2600 crores rupees. Now it will have to be seen whether those people escape from it or are caught.