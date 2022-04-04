Full List of 64th Annual Awards Winners

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards arrived in Las Vegas for the first time on Sunday, with John Battist, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, HER, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo among the top nominees.

Prior to the live telecast, winners in almost all 86 categories were presented during the daytime “Premier Ceremony”. We’ll continue to list the 2022 Grammy winners below.

Song of the Year: “Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Durnst Emil II and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Country Album: “Early Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Cam featuring Kendrick Lamarro

Best R&B Album: “Hooks Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Music Theater Album: “Informal…