Full List of 94th Academy Awards Winners

Well, She It certainly turned out to be a more interesting night than anyone expected. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, the 94th Academy Awards ceremony was not without its fair share of drama, but we’ll discuss all of that elsewhere. Here we talk about the big winners of the night, who came it’s close For not including the one-time Best Picture frontrunner dog power, Jane Campion’s Western drama came to the event with a leading 12 nominations, and while it won Campion the Best Director award, it lost out in every other category. Denis Villeneuve’s DuneOn the other hand, it won six of its 10 nominations, mostly in technical categories, making it…