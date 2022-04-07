Full list of Kinder Surprise and other chocolates recalled by Ferrero over the Salmonella scare

Some Kinder Surprise batches have been recalled across Europe after the disease was associated with young people.

Chocolate egg products have been linked to over 100 reported cases.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why were they remembered?

Kinder products linked to a salmonella outbreak in the UK have been recalled, as Europe’s health agency revealed it is investigating more than 100 reported cases in at least nine countries.

Ferrero – the maker of chocolate treats with a toy inside – on Wednesday issued an extended recall covering batches of Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Scokobans Chocolates and its Easter-themed Kinder Egg Hunt kits in the UK.

It comes after the company was forced to withdraw its Kinder Surprise eggs on Monday, following an investigation led by…