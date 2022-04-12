Full list of winners, nominees

Country music video stars took to the main stage in Music City on Monday night with the return of the CMT Music Awards.

First broadcast on CBS, the fan-voting event took place at the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Anthony Mackie (aka Marvel’s Captain America) co-hosted the show with a domestic help from Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the show. Kane Brown, the night’s most nominated artist, pinched off on in-person co-hosting duties, and the cast included a reunion of Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Jimmy Allen, and The Judds.

Here are the big winners of the night (in.) fearless,

‘I am disappointed’:Kelsea Ballerini tests positive for COVID, will co-host the CMT Awards from home

video of the year