Full Movie Download of Golkeri Leaked Online by Tamilers – Will the film survive at the box office? Malhar Thakar, Mansi Parekh Gohil

Golkeri, a comedy drama film in the Indian Gujarati language, was released in theaters on February 28, 2020. Malhar Thakar and Mansi Parekh Gohil play the lead roles in the film. The film is an official remake of the Marathi film Muramba. The film is directed by Viral Shah.

The film was produced by Parthiv Gohil and Mansi Parekh Gohil under the Atma Sutra banner. Micah Singh, Hrishikesh-Saurabh-Jasraj composed the background score and songs for the film, Vikas Joshi is the cinematographer of the film and it was edited by Parth-Gaurang.

The film is about Sahil and Harshita who have been in a relationship for two years. Suddenly, they both end their relationship overnight and then the film follows how the families of the two convince the protagonist to bring them.

Golkeri full movie download leaked online

Shortly after the release of the film Golakiri was leaked online by several pirates. Movie piracy has become one of the biggest threats to the film industry. But the public should realize that watching or encouraging piracy is a crime and is also punishable by law under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

We hope that people avoid theft and visit theaters to watch the film. In addition, avoiding piracy can help growers stay in a safe state. The film got a slightly better read on Day 1, so we feel that with this reading the film can perform well at the box office.

Piracy will now threaten producers. TMTs like Golkuri are made with small budgets and their goal is to earn a clear profit. Now piracy will force viewers to stay home and watch online.

We hope that people will give their opinion and think about the problems that the producers of the film will have by looking at the film in piracy.