Full-Strength Nets Blow Up the Heat for Statement Win

Miami – The Nets’ version of what their fans expect will appear in the playoffs on Saturday night.

The defense was strong, but still succumbing; Fast-break was promoted by turnover. And the result was a spectacular 110-95 route of the Eastern Conference-leading Heat before a sell-out crowd of 19,600 — including Nets owner Joe Tsai — at FTX Arena.

Kevin Durant had 23 points and three steals. Seth Curry returned to collect 17 points from an ankle injury. Kyrie Irving – now able to play at home after exemption from New York City’s private sector vaccine mandate – had 11 points and six assists. The Nets took a 37-point lead before going out of the opening fourth quarter.

“You can see the energy and commitment,” coach Steve Nash…