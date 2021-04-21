LATEST

Fun Bucket Bhargav (Chippada) Wiki, Biography, Age, News, Arrest, Videos, Images

Fun Bucket Bhargav

Chippada Bhargav, properly often known as Enjoyable Bucket Bhargav is a well-liked Tiktok star who uploads comedy movies on many Lip sync apps and social media platforms. His line “Oh my God! Oh my God!” was picked up by a number of manufacturers like Twitter, Swiggy, and Netflix. Enjoyable Bucket Bhargav additionally featured within the ETV present WOW present on UGADI particular episode. He used to add many movies alongside Meghana Tikki and OMG lady Nithya. He was in information not too long ago for allegedly raping a 14-year-old lady in Visakhapatnam. He was arrested by Andra Police and the grievance was registered beneath POCSO Act, IPC beneath part 376 (Punishment for sexual assault), and 354 (Assault or felony pressure to lady).

In accordance with Disha Assistant Commissioner of Police Prem Kajal, “The accused had promised the survivor provides in media channels after seeing her in TikTok movies.”

“He had proposed to the survivor and she or he had rejected him. However he blackmailed her saying he had her specific movies. The survivor can be pregnant,” he stated.

Chippada Bhargav Biography

Title Chippada Bhargav
Actual Title Chippada Bhargav
Nickname Enjoyable Bucket Bhargav
Career Social Media Character
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing But to be up to date
Affairs/Girlfriend But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Hobbies Content material creator
Beginning Place Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Hometown Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Present Metropolis Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian

Enjoyable Bucket Bhargav Official Social Profiles

Chippada Bhargav Fb: https://www.fb.com/funbucketbhargav/

Enjoyable Bucket Bhargav Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funbucket_bhargav/

Enjoyable Bucket Bhargav Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyCERrOvbUWz5n1ImxDBeWg

Enjoyable Bucket Bhargav Photos

Take a look at the most recent footage of Oh My God Enjoyable Bucket Bhargav,

