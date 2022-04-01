Fun Fridays: HR Pranks to Watch on April Fools’ Day

1. “Fake Windows Update” Prank

This is simple. Just wait for an officemate to leave their desk and play a fake “Windows Update” screen or video on their computer, before they come back, and then leave everything to their patience.

2. Change the name for the whole day

Want to show your new hire that you’re not a cold, callous workplace and that you want to have fun?

Try a harmless prank where you change names for an entire day (or longer, depending on how long you can keep it) and confuse the newest member of your “work family.” This works best if you have more people joining in, make sure you don’t get confused too.

3. Convince Them It’s a Different Day

Everyone is probably well aware that it is April 1, but…