LATEST

Fund managers position for ‘boom expectations’ with tech demand at three-year lows, Bank of America survey finds – MarketWatch

Fund managers are increasingly making a “late cyclical” push, according to a closely watched monthly survey released on Tuesday.

The Bank of America global fund manager survey for May found that investors were increasingly positioned to what it called “boom expectations” — with exposure to commodities, banks, materials, industrials, and U.K. and emerging market assets at highs relative to the last decade.

That makes sense given their economic expectations, with 69% expecting both above-trend growth and inflation, a record high for the survey. Expectations for profits did slip by 6 percentage points, though at 78%, the percent who say global profits will improve over the next 12 months also is near record highs. Expectations for the first interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve moved to November 2022 from January 2023.

Investors report they are long U.K. stocks, where many of the world’s leading miners including Glencore GLEN, +1.48%, BHP Group BHP, +1.20% and Rio Tinto RIO, +0.46% trade, for the first time since July 2012.

Compared with April, though, investors also built up positions into consumer staples. Strategists at Bank of America say these investors are positioned for inflation with a hint of defensives. The percent overweight technology stocks were at 3-year lows.

Inflation was identified as the top tail risk, and 43% said long bitcoin BTCUSD, -0.07% was the most crowded trade.

The survey of 216 panelists with $625 billion in assets under management was conducted between May 7 and May 13.

The S&P 500 SPX, -0.25% has gained 11% this year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP, -0.38% has advanced by 4%. The small-cap Russell 2000 RUT, +0.11% has gained 13%.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
99
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top