Football player Miguel Van Damme’s funeral will take place next Saturday at 10:30 am at the Saint-Blasius church in Jabbeke. The 28-year-old Cercle Brugge goalkeeper died of leukemia overnight Monday through Tuesday.

Van Damme of West Flanders had been battling leukemia for more than five years. Cancer cells were first discovered in his body in June 2016. The footballer lost the battle to the disease on Monday evening. He leaves behind his wife and a small child.