Funhit Mein Jaari is the new Hindi comedy show that is going to air on Sony Sab Television Channel. Sony Sab does not lack content to make the audience laugh and all of its shows are hell-bent on surpassing the audience’s expectations all the time. Moreover, The show is run by Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek who will combining-ly set the stage on fire with their comedy. Here are all the details about the Funhit Mein Jaari Season 2 cast, Host, contestants list, start date & timing.
Funhit Mein Jaari Season 2 Cast, Host & Contestants List
In an interview, Bharti Singh said and I quote- “I love making people laugh and with Funhit Me Jaari, we are going to give our audience endless reasons to laugh. It feels great to be associated with Sony SAB for this show as the channel is known to be the real family entertainer. The shows on Sony SAB never fail to bring the element of happiness for the viewers and with Funhit Me Jaari, we aim to do the same. I am sure the viewers are going to enjoy what we have in store for them.”
In this article, we will be discussing Funhit mein jaari which is FMJ as the abbreviation. So, if you want to know more about the Funhit Mein Jaari Season 2 cast, read the article below. Also, know the start date and timings of Sab TV Funhit Mein Jaari.
Start Date & Timing
Funhit Mein Jaari will be airing from 22nd august 2021 on Saturdays and Sundays. Apart from Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek, the show will also have Jasmin Bhasin, Mubeen Saudagar, Sonu Pathak and Jyoti Sharma as the members of the show. They all will come with their own brands to take the audience on a laughing spree, they are as follows-
• Adventures of Rajmata- Witness the chronicles of the maddening royal family
• CHI.I.D- Kuch toh Gadbad hai. We will find out soon
• Control Bhai Control- Severe attempts to get the sister into wedlock
• Golu Hazir Ho- Golu being the notorious student will make us laugh while having fun with the school principal.
That is about Funhit Mein Jaari season 2 for now but we will update more information about the show on our website soon. Also, we upload everything about the television world so check out our articles for detailed information.