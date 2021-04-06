Funhit Mein Jari Season 2 Coming Soon! – AuditionForm

Funhit Mein Jari is a comedy series that will be airing on television screens soon. It is going to be the second season of the show on the Indian television network. The show will be airing on the popular channel SAB TV.

The show is a production of Haarsh Limbachiyaa who is Bharti Singh’s husband under the banner H2 Entertainment.

The format of the show is a unique one where there are five episodes of five segments are released. Every segment presents a new topic.

Funhit Mein Jari Season 2 Coming Soon!

Season 1 of the show was a unique one where it has Krushna and Bharti. Krushna is a servant whereas Bharti is a rich lady. And their acts add up to the entertainment levels of the audience.

Season two of the show will be coming soon on the television screens. The shoot for season 2 is yet to start however, the season will be hitting the television screens soon.

Richa Chanda who is MTV Dating in the dark fame Bag the season 2 of the show. The actress will be in an important for the show.

SAB TV has given us many hit and popular shows to date. Funhit Mein Jari is yet another popular show on SAB TV. The comedy series won the hearts of the millions. All the viewers of the show are eagerly waiting for season 2 of the show.

This year there will be more new actors joining the segment. It is going to be interesting to watch it one SAB TV.

The makers of the show are yet to announce the start date, trailer, promo, and telecasting details of the show. We will soon be updating you with the latest plot of the show here on this website.

For more recent updates about the Indian entertainment industry and aduition details stay tuned with us…!!