ENTERTAINMENT

Funniest Quavo x Saweetie memes on Twitter as elevator fight goes viral – Sandeep Jakhar News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Funniest Quavo x Saweetie memes on Twitter as elevator fight goes viral - Sandeep Jakhar News
There was trouble in paradise long before this split (Image via Getty Images)

Because of the shocking images from the online security camera that appear on the internet, it seems that the problem has been coming to paradise in Quavo and Saweetie before their recent split.

The rapper’s headline made headlines earlier this month after he officially announced his split on social media.

What started as a public revelation of Saweetie soon sparked a vicious Twitter exchange as the couple stepped back and forth that spread like wildfire on social media:

Now, about ten days after their shocking split, TMZ has received open-ended surveillance drawings from cash from 2020.

According to their report, the dispute took place in a resort in North Hollywood.

Both can be seen standing outside the open elevator, only when Saweetie begins to swing violently in Quavo as he tries to prevent her from entering.

While Quavo blocked the swipe, their argument over a case called the Orange Call of Duty led to Sawieie falling to the floor in a elevator, where he lay for a few minutes, possibly injured.

For the next few minutes, Quavo does not promise to help him get up as he waits for the elevator door to open. When they finally reach another floor, Quavo uses the case to keep the door open as Saweetie limps out.

Because of this oddity, Twitter users have contributed to their humorous side, responding with a plethora of memes.

Quavo and Saweetie fight: Memes galore as a couple caught in elevator brawl

Quavo and Saweetie started a high-profile relationship back in September 2018, which quickly became the focus of social media.

From trusting each other to great gifts in taking social media to their Birkin affair, the couple often find themselves on the top page on Twitter.

However, their relationship fell apart in March 2021 after the couple decided to take off their dirty clothes in public, Saweetie accusing Quavo of cheating on her.

This was followed by rumors that the student would also take the Bentley he had hired Saweetie as a Christmas present. However, the latest cashback videos seem to surpass all of the above events in terms of just a shocking amount.

As a result of their online crash scandals, several Twitter users have responded with a slew of beautiful memes:

Humor aside, this recent Quavo x Saweetie scandal has once again brought the concept of “celebrity couples” setting “relationship goals” under the scanner:

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it now remains to be seen what’s next in store for the Quavo x Saweetie saga.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top