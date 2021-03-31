Funniest Quavo x Saweetie memes on Twitter as elevator fight goes viral – Sandeep Jakhar News

There was trouble in paradise long before this split (Image via Getty Images)

Because of the shocking images from the online security camera that appear on the internet, it seems that the problem has been coming to paradise in Quavo and Saweetie before their recent split.

The rapper’s headline made headlines earlier this month after he officially announced his split on social media.

What started as a public revelation of Saweetie soon sparked a vicious Twitter exchange as the couple stepped back and forth that spread like wildfire on social media:

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. – 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

Now, about ten days after their shocking split, TMZ has received open-ended surveillance drawings from cash from 2020.

According to their report, the dispute took place in a resort in North Hollywood.

Both can be seen standing outside the open elevator, only when Saweetie begins to swing violently in Quavo as he tries to prevent her from entering.

*SERIOUS* CW: Domestic Violence Quavo from Migos physically assaulting his ex Saweetie in surveillance footage. Saweetie seen clearly hurt on the elevator floor in the aftermath as Quavo watches. pic.twitter.com/z6uZwEeYXt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 30, 2021

While Quavo blocked the swipe, their argument over a case called the Orange Call of Duty led to Sawieie falling to the floor in a elevator, where he lay for a few minutes, possibly injured.

For the next few minutes, Quavo does not promise to help him get up as he waits for the elevator door to open. When they finally reach another floor, Quavo uses the case to keep the door open as Saweetie limps out.

Because of this oddity, Twitter users have contributed to their humorous side, responding with a plethora of memes.

Quavo and Saweetie fight: Memes galore as a couple caught in elevator brawl

Quavo and Saweetie started a high-profile relationship back in September 2018, which quickly became the focus of social media.

From trusting each other to great gifts in taking social media to their Birkin affair, the couple often find themselves on the top page on Twitter.

However, their relationship fell apart in March 2021 after the couple decided to take off their dirty clothes in public, Saweetie accusing Quavo of cheating on her.

This was followed by rumors that the student would also take the Bentley he had hired Saweetie as a Christmas present. However, the latest cashback videos seem to surpass all of the above events in terms of just a shocking amount.

As a result of their online crash scandals, several Twitter users have responded with a slew of beautiful memes:

Humor aside, this recent Quavo x Saweetie scandal has once again brought the concept of “celebrity couples” setting “relationship goals” under the scanner:

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it now remains to be seen what’s next in store for the Quavo x Saweetie saga.