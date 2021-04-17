ENTERTAINMENT

Funny Video: Varun Dhawan did not feed the innocent baby cake, Kriti Sanon said- ‘I can’t believe it’

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and actress Kriti Sanon had been busy within the shoot of the movie Wolf and had been sharing completely different photographs movies on social media from the taking pictures set. In the meantime, a video has been shared by Kriti and Varun on social media, which is kind of humorous.

Kriti shared the video
Truly Kriti shared a video on Instagram. Within the video, Varun is seen slicing the cake. On the similar time, yet another individual is seen with Varun within the video and the little lady can also be current in that individual’s dock. The video reveals Varun slicing the cake and feeding the daddy as a substitute of the daughter. Within the caption of the video, Kriti wrote- ‘It would make your day. We had been all there, proper? I can not imagine that Varun did this to you. ‘

Varun apologized
After sharing the video of Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan shared the identical video on social media. Within the caption of the video, Varun Dhawan wrote – Beti’s birthday, created by the daddy. Forgive me.’ Truly, it seems within the video that the little lady needed to eat cake, however possibly Varun didn’t take note of it. Together with social media customers, the celebrities are additionally liking this humorous video and are commenting rather a lot.

Varun and Kriti’s tasks
Let me let you know that whereas Varun and Kriti shall be seen collectively within the movie Wolf, the 2 celebs even have many extra movies of their account. Aside from Kriti Sanon Wolf, the movie shall be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Om Raut’s Adipurush and Dinesh Vijan in a movie. On the similar time, Varun Dhawan’s account consists of Mr. Lele and Jug Jug Jio.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
24
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
24
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
22
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top