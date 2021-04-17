Funny Video: Varun Dhawan did not feed the innocent baby cake, Kriti Sanon said- ‘I can’t believe it’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and actress Kriti Sanon had been busy within the shoot of the movie Wolf and had been sharing completely different photographs movies on social media from the taking pictures set. In the meantime, a video has been shared by Kriti and Varun on social media, which is kind of humorous.

Kriti shared the video

Truly Kriti shared a video on Instagram. Within the video, Varun is seen slicing the cake. On the similar time, yet another individual is seen with Varun within the video and the little lady can also be current in that individual’s dock. The video reveals Varun slicing the cake and feeding the daddy as a substitute of the daughter. Within the caption of the video, Kriti wrote- ‘It would make your day. We had been all there, proper? I can not imagine that Varun did this to you. ‘

Varun apologized

After sharing the video of Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan shared the identical video on social media. Within the caption of the video, Varun Dhawan wrote – Beti’s birthday, created by the daddy. Forgive me.’ Truly, it seems within the video that the little lady needed to eat cake, however possibly Varun didn’t take note of it. Together with social media customers, the celebrities are additionally liking this humorous video and are commenting rather a lot.

Varun and Kriti’s tasks

Let me let you know that whereas Varun and Kriti shall be seen collectively within the movie Wolf, the 2 celebs even have many extra movies of their account. Aside from Kriti Sanon Wolf, the movie shall be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Om Raut’s Adipurush and Dinesh Vijan in a movie. On the similar time, Varun Dhawan’s account consists of Mr. Lele and Jug Jug Jio.