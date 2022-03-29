Funny Will Smith’s ‘Paper Beats Rock’ meme came after slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith is the latest viral internet meme after him Slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday (March 27).

He went on stage and hit up the comedian after making an obnoxious joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 57-year-old compared her buzz cut to Jordan O’Neill of the 1997 film GI Jane: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.

This comes after the actress recently opened up about her decision to shave her head after struggling with the hair loss disorder alopecia.

Now, Will Smith and Chris Rock memes are flooding Twitter as people react to their shocking slap, and people think it’s particularly amusing…

Pleasant…