Funus Mori wants to score against Argentina in World Cup: “I will shout it with all my heart”

Rogelio Funes Moriquewho is active in Rayados de Monterrey from Mexico and plays for that country’s national team Assured that he would shout “with everything” a target against his “heart” Argentina when the two teams meet World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“First it will be a dream for me to go to the World Cup. As I say, they are feelings, dreams that I have proposed and everything will depend on me”, said the former River footballer. And he added: “These are things that happen in life, today we played Argentina and it will be a very good match. If I score a goal, I will celebrate it with all my heart”, Assured.