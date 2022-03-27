Furious, Brenda Asniker told her version of the controversy she experienced in a Miami bar: “Everything has a limit”.

few days ago, Brenda Asnicari She became the heroine of a new controversy when several television programs reported on an alleged brawl at a restaurant in Miami, United States. As per reports, the situation came to an end with the intervention of the police. As the media picked it up and in the midst of this incident, the story multiplied, the former the ugly Duckling issued an official statement to refute everything that was said about that night.

Feather intruder (USA), Laura Ufahl said the actress went to a special bar in Miami and had previously asked if they couldn’t give her a discount on drinks in exchange for a few mentions. To…