Farman Paladins vs. VMI Kiddets Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Furman vs VMI Broadcast

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Alumni Memorial Area at Foster Stadium, Lexington, VA

Network: ESPN +

Furman (1-0) vs VMI (0-0) game preview

Why Furman will win

Crime should stop.

VMI O should have fun, but D is having a bad day against a Furman attack that was 533 yards away in a 35–7 win over Western Carolina, with good balance and an explosive second quarter to knock him out.

It begins with a running game, led by Devin Wynn – arguably SoCon’s best back – who rushed for 106 yards in the win, but was not alone. The offensive line dominates, the defensive front 109 yards, and …

Why VMI will win

VMI is not West Carolina, possibly SoCon’s worst team.

The defense is nothing special, but the offense is going to have a blast with future Maryland Terrapins QB Reece Udinsky – he is transferring after the season – bombing. He is a 6-4, 221-pound playmaker who should be able to keep things up for the Air Raid offense.

He is not alone with an experienced offensive line in front of him, and a good receiving duct to work with, and …

What is going to happen

Yes, Keydet Defense.

It won’t be a 60-21 dropkick like the 2019 version, but Furman’s offense will be balanced, consistent, and able to sustain in the crossfire. Udinsky will scramble and sink his way to the big yards, but will not have enough deep shots or running production to sustain him.

Furman vs VMI Prediction, Line

Furman 45, VMI 20

Row: Decree-21, O / U: 63

