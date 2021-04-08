Fury posts heavyweight rankings, sends ‘I’m the boss’ message to AJ and Wilder

LATEST

The fight deal is signed, but the site deal is still to be agreed

Tyson Fury has posted a screenshot of the Ring Magazine’s top three heavyweight rankings with a message for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Late on Wednesday night, the WBC heavyweight champion sent a cryptic tweet appearing to hint time could be running out to agree a site deal for the Anthony Joshua fight.

The fight deal is signed, but the site deal is still to be agreed

Getty

The fight deal is signed, but the site deal is still to be agreed

It’s known that contracts are signed for the undisputed fight between the two Brits, but the site deal must be confirmed to fully finalise it.

Shortly after his cryptic message, Fury put up a second post.

This one was a snapshot of the top three heavyweights in the world, according to the Ring Magazine rankings.

As Ring champion, Fury sits atop this list.

Number one in the rankings behind him is Anthony Joshua and number two is Deontay Wilder.

Dillian Whyte follows and Andy Ruiz Jr comes later down the list, but Fury opted to exclude these two – only focussing on the top three with himself in pole position.

He captioned this post with the simple words: “I’m the boss.”

It’s unclear quite what this all means for the status of AJ vs Fury at present, with some worried a site deal will not be finalised.

Ring Magazine’s Full Top Ten Heavyweights

Champion – Tyson Fury

#1 – Anthony Joshua

#2 – Deontay Wilder

#3 – Dillian Whyte

# 4 – Luis Ortiz

#5 – Joseph Parker

#6 – Andy Ruiz Jr

#7 – Michael Hunter

# 8 – Alexander Povetkin

# 9 – Oscar Rivas

#10 – Oleksandr Usyk

AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn said in his most recent update: “We can’t wait. AJ has started his training camp and Fury has been training very hard. They all want the fight.

“They are going to be presented with a few proposals on where to do the fight and everyone has to agree on where to do it.

“There is no other fight out there that comes close for either guy. July is the date…

“Really I think end of next week it will be done.

“Talks have progressed extremely well and we’re closing in on securing the venue and there will be an announcement in due course.

“We’re at the stage where it’s probably best not to say much more than that.”

