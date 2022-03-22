Future Retail Stock Price slumps third day in a row Future Lifestyle Share also at 52 Week Low tutd

The shares of Future Retail, the flagship company of Future Group, are seeing a huge decline for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The stock of the company, which has already fallen up to 15 per cent in the last two sessions, also registered a fall of up to 16.5 per cent on Tuesday. In this way, the stock of the company has lost more than 30 percent in the last three sessions. At the same time, shares of another group company Future Lifestyle Fashions have also fallen more than 30 percent in the last three sessions.

Shares of Future Retail have reached this level

Shares of Future Retail fell by 16.54 per cent to Rs 29.75 during the day’s trading on BSE on Tuesday. This is the company’s 52-week low. In the previous session, the company’s shares closed at Rs 35.65. The share price of the company has registered a breakdown of more than 30 percent in the last three sessions.

Shares of Future Lifestyle also fell

The share price of Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited also fell up to 14.84 percent on Tuesday. During the day’s trading, this stock fell to Rs 31.55. This is the 52-week low of this stock. In the previous session, the stock of Future Lifestyle closed at Rs 37.05. This stock has also fallen by 30 percent in the last three sessions.

Shares are falling because of these reasons

Shares of debt-ridden Kishore Biyani’s company Future Retail have been under constant pressure for the past few sessions. The reason for this is that Future Group has been fighting a legal battle with Amazon for the last one and a half years to sell its retail business to Reliance Industries. This fight has not yet reached the turning point.

Meanwhile, in the last week of February, it was reported that Reliance Industries is in the process of takeover of several stores of Biyani’s company Future Retail. After this, there was a ray of hope among the investors of the company that this dispute is now moving towards resolution. Meanwhile, Future Group told the stock exchanges that the company is upset with Reliance Industries’ move and will withdraw its stores from Reliance. Since then, the company’s shares have been falling continuously.