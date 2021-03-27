Ga. Tech professor indicted on federal fraud charges

A Georgia Tech professor and one other man had been indicted on federal visa and wire fraud fees, federal officers introduced.

In keeping with the U.S. Legal professional’s workplace, Gee-Kung Chang, 73, of Smyrna, was charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Jianjun Yu, 53, can be dealing with federal visa and wire fraud fees

Gee-Kung Chang, in his position at Georgia Tech, coordinated the faculties’ J-1 Visa program.

The J-1 Visa program is for people authorized to take part in particular work-and-study-based trade customer packages with trade sponsor establishments, akin to Georgia Tech.

In J-1 Visa paperwork submitted to the Division of State, Chinese language nationals allegedly stated they’d be working with Chang at Georgia Tech.

Nonetheless, in keeping with the U.S. Legal professional’s workplace, after arriving in the US, the Chinese language nationals reportedly traveled to and resided in New Jersey to work with Yu, a analysis director at ZTE USA.

ZTE USA is a subsidiary of ZTE Company, {a partially} state-owned Chinese language telecommunications and knowledge know-how firm positioned in Morristown, New Jersey.

In some situations, in keeping with the indictment, Chinese language nationals had been paid salaries from Georgia Tech whereas they had been really working at ZTE USA.

“The US welcomes teachers and researchers from throughout the globe,” stated Chris Hacker, Particular Agent in Cost of FBI Atlanta. “However we can’t permit anybody to take advantage of our benevolence. That is what these defendants are accused of doing and now they are going to be judged.”

“The defendants allegedly abused the visa program and deceived Georgia Tech to convey researchers into the US,” stated Appearing U.S. Legal professional Kurt R. Erskine. “The fees introduced are step one towards holding them accountable.”