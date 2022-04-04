GAA Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing After Watching David Clifford Duel With Padraig O’Horra

David Clifford’s fight with Padraig O’Horra was referring to his exit from the Division One League Final in more ways than one.

The Mayo defender was seen at times trying to oppose the Kingdom Ace, both verbally and physically, but in the end came out with a resounding second best.

Now that there’s no shame in that, especially considering how he was left isolated one after another for the entire game, a lot of spectators rejoiced at how Clifford wasn’t into any sledging tactics. Raised and instead gave a prime example of doing his football. is talking.

Cini tweeted: “Watching the league again this morning to see David Clifford in action again and the talent he brings, nothing he can’t do, every type of defender has tried it all And he is simply invincible, …