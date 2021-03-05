ENTERTAINMENT

Gaali Sampat: Papa O Papa song review

Manufacturers of Shrivishnu And Rajendra Prasad The starrer upcoming comedy drama, Gali Sampat, has unveiled the song ‘Papa O Papa’ from the audio-only album. Papa O Papa’s song has been unveiled by Arjun Reddy and world famous lover Vijay Vijay Devarkonda. ‘Papa O Papa’ is a romantic number between the lead pair Sri Vishnu and Lovely Singh. The lyrics are penned by Ramjogya Shastri and sung by Beni Daya, Anudeep Dev and Ben Human.

The upcoming film Gali Sampat is starring by Aneesh Krishna and presented by Anil Ravipudi, while the image is produced by Spark Entertainment and Shine Screen. Sai Sriram is handling the cinematography department. According to Anil Ravipudi, he is extending his full support in the creative aspects of the film ‘Gali Sampat’, which is slated to hit theaters on March 11.

A few days ago, the makers of Gali Sampat released the trailer of the film, which features a speech by Rajendra Prasad, with a speech by Rajendra Prasad. His son, played by Shri Vishnu, wants to become an actor. Gali Sampat is presented as an emotional drama, which has been featured by Anil Ravipudi.

On the other hand, Srivishnu will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming film Raja Raja Chor.

