Gaali Sampath Trailer: Fa faaa fun-filled entertainment – TheMiracleTech

Srivishnu and Rajendra Prasad’s upcoming comedy drama ‘Gali Sampat’ has been creating a good buzz for the past few weeks. Director Anil Ravipudi is replacing the presenter with this film, besides being the screenplay, screenplay and direction supervisor of the dialogues.

The trailer of Gauli Sampat has been launched this morning by star director Rajamouli. The trailer depicts the funny relationship and emotional conflict between the lead actors, Sri Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad, who play the role of son and father respectively.

Finally, the mystery surrounding the title is unveiled. The film is named Gali Sampat, as the character of Rajendra Prasad’s Sampat is mute and only the gali (hawa) comes out when she speaks. How does this father-son relationship end in the village when the father tries to get his son and makes the main story.

Young filmmaker Aneesh has directed Abali Sampat. Lovely Singh is the female lead in this S Krishna production. Achu Rajamani has composed music for the joint production of this ImageSpark Entertainment and Shine Screen. Abused Sampath is confirmed for release on March 11.

