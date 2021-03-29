ENTERTAINMENT

Gabbie Hanna Suing David Dobrik For Assaulted Him? Twitter Drama Explored – trendykendy

Avatar
By
Posted on
Gabbie Hanna Suing David Dobrik For Assaulted Him? Twitter Drama Explored - trendykendy

Twitter has been buzzing with questions about Gabby Hanna prosecuting David Dobrik. Here’s what started these rumours about Gabbie Hanna suing David Dobrik.

On March 23, David released a second apology video on his YouTube channel and addressed Durrett Dom allegations. In the video, David apologized to his fans for not using his stage properly. YouTuber revealed that it is taking a social media break to create a better infrastructure to enable quality content.

IS GABBIE HANNA SUING DAVID DOBRIK FOR ASSAULTING?

No, David is not being sued by Gabbie. As per the source, these are only social media rumours. The speculation was sparked by a tweet by Gabbie on 25 March.

In her tweet, Gabbie wrote: “I’m going to get into some legal trouble and I wouldn’t like it ** People speculated that it was about David because Gabby was part of the vlog squad. At the same time, David alleged The tweet came two days after it was addressed. Fans felt that the timing could not be a coincidence.

In a further tweet of Gabbie: “It doesn’t sign the b ** ch NDA is kidding me,” in response to a fan’s question if he knew more about his time in the VDA squad Was going to break his NDA to give.

Subsequently, on March 28, Gabbie tweeted: “Lawyers call me on Saturday, here we go lol.” This convinced fans that the David drama was not over. However, Gabbie never revealed who directed her tweets. Speculation about the fall of David and Gabby came into the picture when old footage of Gabby from David’s slogans surfaced online.

In the clip, David is seen making fun of Gabi. Since Gabi also left the Vlog squad, many wondered if it was because she was treated poorly.

WHY DID GABBIE HANNA LEAVE DAVID DOBRIK’S VLOG SQUAD?

Gabbie left the Vlog squad in 2017. However, she had revealed that there was no beef between her and David. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gabbie stated that she wanted to focus on herself.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter Account, Check Her Deleted Tweets

“I think it’s important for everyone to understand that people in life fall apart and that doesn’t mean something terrible is happening. It’s just like I need to focus my energy on writing, my There is a need to work on fitness, work on my mental health. And it does not take a lot of time… Like antics and stuff. I am a very worried person and I need a lot of alone time, “she said at the time. said.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x