Gabbie Hanna: Why is the YouTuber starting drama over her poems? – Film TMT

Gabbie Hanna: Why is the YouTuber starting drama over her poems?

In case you sustain with YouTuber/social media influencer information, then we’re certain you realize all about Gabbie Hanna and the way the star simply can’t appear to keep away from drama. In actual fact, she’s had fairly a historical past with being the one to ignite the fireplace on her public social media platforms, so what’s occurring now? It seems that Gabbie Hanna is beginning some drama over some criticism she has obtained from her poems.

On her Twitter account, Gabbie Hanna has known as out a sure guide critic YouTuber who has created quite a few movies of her critiquing Gabbie’s poems all through the years. After all, the star did this to get the Twitter world concerned, however did her plan backfire? To this point, plainly most individuals are towards her on the timeline, not the opposite means round. Learn all of the tea on this mess of a state of affairs right here.

Contents hide
1 Gabbie Hanna’s poems
2 Talking out
3 Rachel’s response
4 Others getting concerned

Gabbie Hanna’s poems

First, let’s begin with Gabbie Hanna and her poems. Simply which of them are inflicting controversy? Nicely, all the way in which again in 2017, the YouTuber printed a poetry guide titled Adultlescence, and it even turned a New York Instances Bestseller. Nonetheless, whereas the guide obtained excessive success in gross sales, the poetry inside was met with tons of criticism from each social media customers and significant reviewers.

Sadly, the poems of Gabbie Hanna had been slandered and mocked everywhere in the net, with a few of them even changing into memes, identical to a few of the poems of milk and honey by Rupi Kaur. So whereas Adultlescence was a smash hit by most people, it was for all of the flawed causes. The criticism then reached Rachel Oates, a guide critic YouTuber, who has created loads of movies reviewing the social media star’s poetry.

So now that is the place the drama all begins. Simply yesterday on April nineteenth, Gabbie Hanna determined to battle again and create drama by calling out creators similar to Rachel Oates for criticizing her work. Since then, tons of back-and-forth shady feedback have been exchanged by each events, and tons of followers have gotten concerned.

Talking out

On April nineteenth, Gabbie Hanna spoke out towards the criticism she has obtained because the launch of her poems, and wrote: “i nonetheless can’t consider i wrote a humorous, participating, thematic poetry guide about sexual assault, mortality, childhood abuse, psychological sickness & suicidal ideation as my first launch— and all folks cared to share was ‘hyperlink in bio’ and ‘household is kinfolk’”. Included with the tweet had been 4 photographs of poems from her guide.

Gabbie Hanna then added: “the web is filled with a bunch of unempathetic, manipulative, money-hungry losers. i’m achieved letting MYSELF really feel dangerous about that”, together with 4 extra photographs of her poems. Quickly although, the star name-dropped Rachel Oates particularly by sharing screenshots of the movies the critic manufactured from her.

Gabbie Hanna wrote: “I additionally simply wanna say that Rachel Oatmeal took the time to put in writing a guide from the attitude of a canine (since I write mine from the attitude of an abused little one) to mock me, but she’s nonetheless an excessive amount of of coward to launch underneath her personal identify. What a *loser* lmao”. She then posted the tweets to her IG story and tagged Rachel, after which known as her “manipulative” and “narcissistic”.

Rachel’s response

Quickly sufficient, Rachel herself responded on Instagram, resharing the posts to her account and writing: “Oh look, she’s creating drama once more by tagging me in posts telling ME of all folks, I ‘don’t perceive neurodivergent brains’. It’s been a month since I reviewed any of her work, simply settle for the constructive criticism and write higher”.

Rachel then shared a DM she despatched to Gabbie, which learn: “Depart me out of your consideration searching for video games and go get some assist please. Clearly you’re having some form of breakdown once more and I perceive, I’ve been there too, however this gained’t assist. Please, simply go converse to your mates of household and settle down”.

The guide critic YouTuber then shared an extended assertion on her Instagram story, which emphasised that she “by no means critiqued the subject material”, however solely “the standard of the writing”. She then added that Gabbie Hanna was “utterly misrepresenting me and now I’ve let folks know, I gained’t be commenting once more”.

Others getting concerned

After all, folks obtained concerned on this messy state of affairs, together with fellow YouTuber Angelika Oles who defended Rachel Oates. Gabbie Hanna nevertheless, took this as one other assault and slammed again at her. The alternate might be discovered on this Twitter thread above, and sure, it will get actually juicy.

Who do you assume is in the fitting or flawed on this state of affairs? Tell us within the feedback.

