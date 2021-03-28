ENTERTAINMENT

Gabbie Hanna: Will the YouTube star break her NDA on Twitter? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Gabbie Hanna: Will the YouTube star break her NDA on Twitter? – Film Daily

Breaking on Twitter: Gabbie Hanna apparently has an NDA. She’s apparently about to break said NDA, and Twitter netizens have been holding their breath about it for the last few days.

Former Vlog Squad member Gabbie Hanna was often the butt of jokes about her appearance & weight. While she denied bad blood between her and the rest of Vlog Squad in the past, a recent, cryptic message on Twitter from Hanna herself revealed she may be coming out about the jokes she was targeted for on Vlog Squad.

However, since the initial tweet, there’s been nothing but crickets on Twitter. What’s going on Gabbie? Let’s dive in.

Contents hide
1 What NDA?
2 Bully Squad
3 Trisha Paytas’s tea-spilling
4 Quiet on the Gabbie Hanna front

What NDA?

For anyone who’s not a legal beagle, an NDA is a non-disclosure agreement, where you agree not to divulge certain things, and they’re very common in workplaces to protect companies’ trade secrets. However, an NDA can also apply to people who are settling a lawsuit. In exchange for a payout, the signee agrees to zip their lips about certain allegations.

Thus, Gabbie Hanna can’t say anything on Twitter, TikTok, or anywhere about what’s included in her NDA, if there’s an NDA at all.

While it’s unclear exactly what is in the NDA Gabbie Hanna signed, it may have to do with old clips of her while she was part of Vlog Squad. It’s also unclear whether there even was an NDA, since she tweeted back at Zee West: “this b*tch doesn’t sign NDAs r u kidding me”.

Bully Squad

Vlog Squad, a merry band of vloggers organized by David Dobrik, has fallen from grace amid allegations of bullying, including racism and fat-shaming, against some of the participants. One of those participants was Gabbie Hanna.

In one video, Dobrik was seen pranking Gabbie Hanna by giving her diet pills, saying she “would dance better” if she took them. He also reportedly called her ugly and saying he “knew it would hurt”, referring to his “jokes” about Hanna’s weight.

However, when Gabbie Hanna split from Vlog Squad in 2017, she said there was “no drama” between them. In 2019, she even said on Entertainment Tonight that her split with Dobrik & company was amicable, explaining:

“I think it’s important for everyone to understand that in life people just grow apart and that doesn’t mean that something awful is going on. It’s just like I need to be focusing my energy in the studio on writing, working on my fitness, working on my mental health. And it doesn’t leave a lot of time for like . . . like the antics and stuff. I’m also a very anxious person and I need a lot of alone time.”

Trisha Paytas’s tea-spilling

In 2019, a whole different side of Vlog Squad came out when member Trisha Paytas spilled all the tea. Essentially, a hallmark of the tea detailed Jason Nash’s underage girlfriend, calling it the “underage grooming situation”. Plus, she declared Vlog Squad stull hung out with underage girls.

Under Trisha Paytas’s original video, she posted links of receipts showing Vlog Squad members, including David Dobrik, making jokes that would warrant a canceling now. Footage of Gabbie Hanna was included, but we should note Hanna & Paytas’s time with Vlog Squad didn’t overlap.

Another Vlog Squad member who spoke out was Seth Francois, who was reportedly made the butt of jokes due to his race. In one “prank” from David Dobrik, Dobrik joked he would get an arrest warrant for Francois. In 2020, in the wake of George Floyd’s strangulation at the hands of police, Francois posted a video apologizing for the harm he caused with Vlog Squad and receipt after receipt of insensitive & offensive jokes.

“I apologize for the content I was involved in, in the past. I promise to never endorse or support anything on the internet that has to do with my culture being portrayed in a negative light. I believe all of these people in these videos are genuinely good people. I hope the viewers and the content creators involved can learn something from this video”, his caption read.

In response to the allegations coming out, in May 2020, Gabbie Hanna released a 45-minute video addressing the allegations to her fans. “ I’m making this video because by not responding, I’ve sent the message that I would accept it”, she explained in the video’s caption. She also implored her followers to watch her video in its entirety before coming to conclusions.

Quiet on the Gabbie Hanna front

The latest tweets from Hanna alleged she was contacted by lawyers via phone on a Saturday, but she didn’t go into details. And while she’s showing off her musical abilities on TikTok, she’s not singing about an NDA, Twitter, or Vlog Squad.

Since the controversy first exploded in 2019 and again in 2020, David Dobrik has posted a second apology video as more brands have cut ties with him over sexual harassment allegations.

In this first video, “Let’s Talk”, he declared consent was important to him. In the latest apology video, he elaborated: “felt crazy to me to accept that there was some kind of toxicity or power dynamic in my friend group, but I hope other creators will take a moment to look at where the jokes end and where the feelings begin.”

Do you think Gabbie Hanna had to sign an NDA about her time on Vlog Squad? Let us know in the comments!

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x