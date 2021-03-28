Gabbie Hanna: Will the YouTube star break her NDA on Twitter? – Film Daily

Breaking on Twitter: Gabbie Hanna apparently has an NDA. She’s apparently about to break said NDA, and Twitter netizens have been holding their breath about it for the last few days.

Former Vlog Squad member Gabbie Hanna was often the butt of jokes about her appearance & weight. While she denied bad blood between her and the rest of Vlog Squad in the past, a recent, cryptic message on Twitter from Hanna herself revealed she may be coming out about the jokes she was targeted for on Vlog Squad.

However, since the initial tweet, there’s been nothing but crickets on Twitter. What’s going on Gabbie? Let’s dive in.

What NDA?

For anyone who’s not a legal beagle, an NDA is a non-disclosure agreement, where you agree not to divulge certain things, and they’re very common in workplaces to protect companies’ trade secrets. However, an NDA can also apply to people who are settling a lawsuit. In exchange for a payout, the signee agrees to zip their lips about certain allegations.

Thus, Gabbie Hanna can’t say anything on Twitter, TikTok, or anywhere about what’s included in her NDA, if there’s an NDA at all.

While it’s unclear exactly what is in the NDA Gabbie Hanna signed, it may have to do with old clips of her while she was part of Vlog Squad. It’s also unclear whether there even was an NDA, since she tweeted back at Zee West: “this b*tch doesn’t sign NDAs r u kidding me”.

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Video of David Dobrik body shaming Gabbie Hanna and calling her ugly resurfaces. At one point, Liza asks David to stop. In another, David gives Gabbie diet pills. Zane Hijazi justified body shaming Gabbie by saying “I knew it would hurt you.” pic.twitter.com/svNeG7Zfnp — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 27, 2021

Bully Squad

Vlog Squad, a merry band of vloggers organized by David Dobrik, has fallen from grace amid allegations of bullying, including racism and fat-shaming, against some of the participants. One of those participants was Gabbie Hanna.

In one video, Dobrik was seen pranking Gabbie Hanna by giving her diet pills, saying she “would dance better” if she took them. He also reportedly called her ugly and saying he “knew it would hurt”, referring to his “jokes” about Hanna’s weight.

However, when Gabbie Hanna split from Vlog Squad in 2017, she said there was “no drama” between them. In 2019, she even said on Entertainment Tonight that her split with Dobrik & company was amicable, explaining:

“I think it’s important for everyone to understand that in life people just grow apart and that doesn’t mean that something awful is going on. It’s just like I need to be focusing my energy in the studio on writing, working on my fitness, working on my mental health. And it doesn’t leave a lot of time for like . . . like the antics and stuff. I’m also a very anxious person and I need a lot of alone time.”

it was AN HOUR LONG VIDEO sorry i tried to get all the key points but here’s trisha’s video explained!!!! posting the last part as well under this tweet pic.twitter.com/ml3bEJNzTx — pauline (@hotgirlnailea) June 27, 2020

Trisha Paytas’s tea-spilling

In 2019, a whole different side of Vlog Squad came out when member Trisha Paytas spilled all the tea. Essentially, a hallmark of the tea detailed Jason Nash’s underage girlfriend, calling it the “underage grooming situation”. Plus, she declared Vlog Squad stull hung out with underage girls.

Under Trisha Paytas’s original video, she posted links of receipts showing Vlog Squad members, including David Dobrik, making jokes that would warrant a canceling now. Footage of Gabbie Hanna was included, but we should note Hanna & Paytas’s time with Vlog Squad didn’t overlap.

Another Vlog Squad member who spoke out was Seth Francois, who was reportedly made the butt of jokes due to his race. In one “prank” from David Dobrik, Dobrik joked he would get an arrest warrant for Francois. In 2020, in the wake of George Floyd’s strangulation at the hands of police, Francois posted a video apologizing for the harm he caused with Vlog Squad and receipt after receipt of insensitive & offensive jokes.

“I apologize for the content I was involved in, in the past. I promise to never endorse or support anything on the internet that has to do with my culture being portrayed in a negative light. I believe all of these people in these videos are genuinely good people. I hope the viewers and the content creators involved can learn something from this video”, his caption read.

In response to the allegations coming out, in May 2020, Gabbie Hanna released a 45-minute video addressing the allegations to her fans. “ I’m making this video because by not responding, I’ve sent the message that I would accept it”, she explained in the video’s caption. She also implored her followers to watch her video in its entirety before coming to conclusions.

Quiet on the Gabbie Hanna front

The latest tweets from Hanna alleged she was contacted by lawyers via phone on a Saturday, but she didn’t go into details. And while she’s showing off her musical abilities on TikTok, she’s not singing about an NDA, Twitter, or Vlog Squad.

Since the controversy first exploded in 2019 and again in 2020, David Dobrik has posted a second apology video as more brands have cut ties with him over sexual harassment allegations.

In this first video, “Let’s Talk”, he declared consent was important to him. In the latest apology video, he elaborated: “felt crazy to me to accept that there was some kind of toxicity or power dynamic in my friend group, but I hope other creators will take a moment to look at where the jokes end and where the feelings begin.”

