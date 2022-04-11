Gabby Williams wears EuroLeague winner sopron at the expense of Fennerbass’

Thanks to his victory in the Euroleague final over Fenerbahce on Sunday, Sopron won the first European title in its history. In Istanbul, the Hungarians never lost their courage to win (55-60). If leaders Sofia Fegyavarnek and Serbian Jelena Brooks (11 rebounds) were the great architects of this final, it was 25-year-old Franco-American Gabby Williams, the best player on the field.