Gabriel Martinelli ruled out of goal vs Brighton 4-minute VAR review

One of the longest VAR reviews of the Premier League to date took place at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The lengthy investigation eventually negated a goal scored by Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal were losing 1-0 at home to Brighton in extra time in the first half when Martinelli headed home from ultra close range.

Martinelli originally flicked the ball from the Bukayo Saka corner, but when the ball was driven back to him by defender Gabriel, was it offside?

It took the video assistant referee three minutes and 40 seconds to decide that Martinelli was indeed offside.

The reason it took so long was because many players were so close that additional angles were needed.

Also it was quite tight.

Brighton had earlier taken the lead on 29 through Leandro Trossard.