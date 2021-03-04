Gabriel Union and his daughter filmed the iconic ’10 Things’ scene – TMT Daily

Who can forget about classy 10 Things I Hate About You movie? With an all-star cast including Julia Styles, the late Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Miss Gabrielle Union herself, the film was immediately the last classic of the 90s, still considered one of the most popular romantic comedy of the whole. Of time.

Twenty years after the film’s release, Gabrielle Union surprised fans of the film a bit by recently re-enacting a certain iconic line on Tickcock with her daughter. feeling nostalgic? Read all about it and watch the video for yourself here.

Feeling “wheezing”?

Recently at Tickcock, Gabrielle Union and her daughter together made a captivating video from which a famous quote was repeated 10 Things I Hate About YouThe Which was it though? Well, do you remember when Chastity and Bianca are walking together in the film and are A memorable line About feeling “wheezing”? If not, let’s refresh your memory.

In a scene from 10 Things I Hate About You, Purity and Bianca walk together and Purity wonders aloud: “I know you can be overwhelmed and you can be overwhelmed, but can you ever be disappointed?” To that, Bianca simply replied: “I think you can live in Europe”. Hilarious laugh. The film has a lot of great moments (we can’t forget Heath’s captivating musical moment), and this is definitely one of them.

We never stop thinking about this unforgettable moment 10 Things I Hate About You, And frankly, Gabrielle Union has not stopped either because it is the same line she chose to make this melancholic ticock with her daughter. In the caption for the video, Gabrielle Union wrote: “Can you ever just be out of the house? #Tellmewithouttellingme # 10thingsihateaboutyou #yourturn”.

In the video, Gabrielle turns to the camera as Union and her daughter Union say: “Tell us you’ve seen 10 things about you Without telling us you’ve seen 10 things about you“. Then, her daughter goes: “We’ll start”. The camera then cuts to two walks and re-enacts the scene completely.

This time, however, Gabrielle plays Union’s daughter, Zay, the iconic chastity and Asks iconic questions, While Gabriel plays the role of Bianca and answers the question. We will let you see and decide for yourself, but we feel that the mother and daughter pair have absolutely crushed it.

Not his first nostalgic post

Gabrielle Union fans were distraught to see her most iconic moments as an actress, and even more excited to see her daughter. However, this was definitely not the first time that the actress had posted indifferent content, and it probably won’t be her last either.

As if it couldn’t get any better, last week, the star also remade a scene from her second classic film: bring it on. in 2000 classic hit film, Gabriel Union starred as cheerleading captain from the “Rival” cheerleading squad, East Compton Clover. In this Ticketcock again, the actress presents the video by saying: “Tell me you’ve seen bring it on Have you seen me without telling me bring it on. I’ll go first “.

She then says: “I said bro, it’s cold here, there must be some torus in the atmosphere? B * tch, I know you didn’t think that a white girl made that sh * t “in the film in reference to her unforgettable line under the direction of the Toros Cheer team. Her caption read: “Your turn 4 #TellMeWithoutTellingMe #BringItOn ”. We love all of these old reenactments of her iconic performances. We hope she turns it into a Ticketock series!