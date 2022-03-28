Gaga sings ‘Cabaret’ classic – Billboard

Bizarre fantasies came true at the 2022 Oscars.

Not only did Jessica Chastain win Best Actress for portraying televangelist-turned-unlikely lesbian colleague Tammy Faye Messner Tammy Faye eyesBut Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli followed up their acceptance speech by presenting the winner for Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Yes that is correct. Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli walked the Oscars stage together. “You know how much I love working with legends,” said Gaga, tipping beside her to the EGOT winner, as well as nodding indirectly to Tony Bennett, with whom she will be seen at the upcoming 2022 event. Nominated for Grammy. Minnelli, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for playing the iconic role of Sally Bowles cabaret (1972), was on stage in a wheelchair and was offered sweets …