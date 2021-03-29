ENTERTAINMENT

Gagan Gupta Bags Qisaago Telefilms Next!! – AuditionForm

Avatar
By
Posted on
Gagan Gupta Bags Qisaago Telefilms Next!! – AuditionForm

Gagan Gupta bags the upcoming show of Qissago Telefilms. The show is going to be a roll out of Star Plus.

Gagan Gupta will be replacing Govind Khatri in the show. Earlier it was Govind Khatri who bagged the show however, now Gagan Gupta will be replacing him.

Govind Khatri couldn’t be on grounds due to internal issues. Gagan Gupta has been a part of many of the shows to date. He is one of the best actors on television.

Gagan Gupta has also been a part of many of the films to date. A few to name films he has been a part of are Aashiqui 2, Dream Girl, Daas Dev, Baarish Aur Chowmein, and many more.

Star Plus Upcoming is a show of Zama Habib!

The upcoming show by Qissago Telefilms is going to be rollout on television soon. The show is tentatively named Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana. However, the final confirmation is yet to happen.

Zama Habib has given us many hit and popular shows to date. A few to name his popular shows on television are Anupama, Saas Bina Sasural, and many more.

The show is studded with the popular and stellar star cast. Makers are finalising the star cast of the show.

The star cast of the show has Shweta Gautam, Adarsh ​​Gautam, Kiran Karmakar. Ankit Narang. The other cast members of the show include Anita Kanwal, Ishaan Dhawan, Sudhir Pandey.

We recently saw Abhishek Soni bagged the show in an important role.

Star Plus is giving us many hit and popular shows to date. A few to name hit shows are Anupama, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and many more.

The final title of the upcoming show is yet to be out. We will soon be updating you with the title of the show here on this page.

For more recent updates about the Indian entertainment industry and audition stay tuned with us..!!

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x