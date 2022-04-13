Gail Sandoval’s goal gives Wellington Phoenix a 1-0 win over Perth Glory

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney: Wellington Phoenix 1 (Gail Sandoval 48′) Perth Glory 0. HT: 0-0

Wellington Phoenix will return to New Zealand with some momentum behind them after securing back-to-back victories in the A-League Men.

Midfielder Gail Sandoval scored with a deflected shot three minutes into the second half to give Phoenix a 1-0 win over wooden spoon favorites Perth Glory in a dull encounter at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

Perhaps it was the fact that the game was played on neutral territory, with no one in attendance, but neither team managed to get out of second gear, on occasion with the nature of Sandoval’s goal.

Sandoval on a loose ball…