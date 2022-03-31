“Gainsburg, A Lifetime”, Pretty Serge

This is not the first documentary made on Serge Gainsbourg. But, thirty years after his death, Stephen Benhamau and Sylvain Bergere present a very intimate portrait of the singer-songwriter. For the first time, in addition to the essential Jane Birkin’s beliefs, they gather Charlotte’s beliefs on her father. They also return to the childhood of young Lucien Ginsberg. The son of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine, he is indebted to his father, an authoritarian pianist, for his initiation. “Every day for beauty through music”, But Lucien is fond of painting. A meeting with Boris Vian led him to decide to start singing with “Le poinconur des leelas”. At 30, he becomes Serge Gainsbourg.

a big bastard

The film highlights the main stages of his life: his first love with the painter Lise Levitzky, his successes (and especially the first, “Water in the Mouth”, in 1960), his idol …