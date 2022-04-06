Gallardo for the beginning of the river and two unknowns in 11

In a complex social context in Peru, River is preparing for her debut in the Copa Libertadores de América, the legendary goal of the season for Marcelo Gallardo’s team. A few hours before the match against Alianza Lima, at 9:00 p.m. at the National Stadium, Dolls in the initial team have two questions And will confirm it only in preview.

Gallardo traveled to Lima with nine confirmed names. Paulo Díaz did not board the plane, which, like Paradella, tested positive for COVID and remained in Buenos Aires, and then Jonathan Maidan will appear on the back side, who took advantage of González Pirez in the view of the technician. Joni played two matches this year: He completed 90 runs for the Copa Argentina with Laferrere and entered…