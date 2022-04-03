Gallardo’s opinion after VAR’s first experience in Argentine football

Eventually, VAR got into Argentine football. First-class technical support has begun to be used. He made his debut last Thursday in the match between Cologne and Aldoivi at the start of the 8th. And in continuation of the matches, The river had to visit Defense and Justice in Florencio Varela with the aforementioned novelty. Both teams with technical experience, the product of their efforts in the International Cup.

See also

In this case, there was a specific move where VAR had to intervene to modify the initial decision: Halcon’s waiver in ST, converted by Walter Bau—with a detour at Milton Casco—who was initially believed to be offside. was canceled by Analysis of the match after the win and…