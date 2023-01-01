- Galtier: I haven’t seen my team in LensKoora
- The strangest method of protection…a smart move to prevent Lens fans from attacking Paris Saint-Germain playersGoal.com
- Paris Saint-Germain falls to Lens in the surprise of the 17th round of the French Leaguenews now
- Mbappe’s mentality in front of Lance… wiped out all of Paris!hihi2
- Lance inflicts the first loss on Saint-Germain this seasonArabic
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Galte: I did not see my team at the Lens-Koora stadium
By
Posted on