Gamble Makes the Eclair Surf Final Cut

Eclair Surf and Fortescue are both guaranteed a run at the Randox Grand National after Caribbean Boy and Farklas were knocked out of the entrée showpiece in Thursday’s final announcement stage.

Emma LaValle’s Eclair brings strong form to the surf table, winning the classic chase at Warwick before chasing home last week’s easy Scottish national heroine Win My Wings at Eder in Newcastle.

It looked like the eight-year-old would have to make it to the reserve list, but he has made it to number 39 after two unexpected defeats.

Caribbean Boy was out to provide an elusive first national breakthrough to Nicky Henderson, but was not declared after suffering a setback.

Part-Owner Simon Munir posted on Twitter: “Unfortunately, sorry to report that Caribbean Boy has…