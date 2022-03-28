‘Game changer’: Ford, Tory break ground on Ontario line, vow to protect local businesses

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was joined on Sunday by politicians from all levels of government to break ground on the Ontario line.

Ford shared the announcement with elected officials including Caroline Mulroney, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, Omar Alghbra, Federal Transportation Minister and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Ford said the completion of the Ontario line would be the largest subway expansion in Canadian history. He said its construction is expected to generate up to $11 billion in economic benefits for Toronto.

The Ontario Line is a signature transit project of the Ford government and will connect Ontario Place with the Ontario Science Center.

