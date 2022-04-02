Game Notes: St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers: Full team effort

The St. Louis Blues do not have a typical offensive producer, but they are a very good offensive team. They are fifth in goals/game at 3.52 and possess the third best power play at 26.2%. Their leading point maker, Jordan Kirau, is ranked 40th in the NHL with 62 points, but the Blues lead the NHL with 11 players with 30+ points. Florida has 10, and technically now has 11, including Claude Giroux, but they are the only two teams with 10.

The blues come to you in waves, and the Oilers will need to have all four lines and three D-pairs alert and ready to play.

– The LA Kings beat the Oilers 41-33 on Wednesday, but if you look deeper, the Oilers controlled some strength play and created more chances, especially low downs.

Advertisement – Continue reading below