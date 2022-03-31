Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon coming to Bing in August

share Tweet share E-mail

binge has announced that dragon houseprequel two game of ThronesWill be available to stream at the same time as the US on Monday, August 22nd.

Will stream all episodes of Binge dragon house, Fans can also watch all 8 seasons of the award-winning drama game of Thrones,

every episode of dragon house Will also be available on all 8 seasons of Foxtel and game of Thrones Available to watch on Foxtel On Demand now.

based on George RR Martinfantasy novel of fire and bloodThe series, which is set 200 years before the events of game of ThronesHouse tells the story of Targaryen.

The ensemble includes Paddy Considine ,on the third day, Matt Smith ,Crown, Olivia Cooke ,ready player one, Emma D’Arcy ,truth seekers, Steve…