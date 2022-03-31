‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ premieres this summer

The highly anticipated prequel to HBO’s fantasy megahit will premiere on August 21, the network announced this week, after months of teasing photos and clips to crazy fans. (CNN and HBO share parent company WarnerMedia.)

The prequel, set nearly 200 years before the events of the original series, follows House Targaryen, the blonde, dragon-riding clan from which Khaleesi himself, Daenerys Targaryen, descended. “Throne” viewers will also remember the long line of maniacs inspired by the Targaryens, resulting at one point in the Civil War called “Dance of the Dragons”.