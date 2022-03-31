‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ sets premiere date at HBO

Fire and blood will rule HBO this summer as it reveals official premiere date game of Thrones prequel, dragon house,

Show based on George RR Martin’s show fire and blood Will officially debut on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 21st. The ten-episode drama is set 200 years before the events depicted in throne And House tells the sad story of Targaryen.

And with Targaryen should also come dragons as the show’s title and new teaser poster, below, hints. HBO also unveiled several new photos, featuring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabian Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Considine leads the show as King Viserys Targaryen, while Smith plays his minor…