Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon premieres August 21

HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff, dragon house, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on August 21. The company announced the date on Wednesday with a picture of what appears to be a hatching dragon egg – which hopefully we’ll see at least one terrifying animal in the coming shows.

dragon house Based on the 2019 book by George RR Martin fire and blood And as the name suggests, House focuses on Targaryen. It is set 200 years before the events of the hugely popular game of Thronesin which Daenerys Targaryen was featured as one of the main characters.

HBO first announced dragon house Was working in October 2019. The company debuted a teaser trailer in October 2021, though it was light on plot details. dragon house August 21st…