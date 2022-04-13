‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams on growing up as Arya Stark – The Hollywood Reporter

Maisie Williams is sharing her feelings about playing Arya Stark on HBO game of Thrones, a role and series in which the English actress was cast at the age of twelve. As the show ran for eight seasons, Williams inevitably grew up on television and experienced some coming-of-age moments on set, which contributed to complex feelings about the character.

in an interview with British GQ Published on Tuesday, the now 24-year-old actress recalled being handed a bra in the costume department for the first time, and how it went wrong with a somewhat tomboyish and athletic character Meet Viewers had become so familiar over the years.

“I think when I started being a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming,”…