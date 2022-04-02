Game predictions, top story and why you shouldn’t hate blue blood in the Final Four of 2022

The men’s edition of the 2022 Final Four brings in a heavy dose of the familiar, with a touch of the unique. When the Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, North Carolina Tar Heels and Villanova Wildcats descend on the Kaiser Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday, it will be a confluence of four events that have won a combined 17 national championships, having been part of 61 finals. Fours and four are three of the most winning events in the history of the national championship. If you watch college basketball, these are the brands you know.

And yet, we never went down this road. Duke and North Carolina have never competed in the NCAA Tournament, a chapter set for Saturday that will add another dimension to this most historic of rivalry. Meanwhile, the ghost of Duke’s coach Mike Krzyzewski…