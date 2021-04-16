Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks 4/16/21 @ 7:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Wild (25-13-3) 53pts third in Honda West

3.00 Objectives For Per Recreation (thirteenth within the NHL)

2.68 Objectives In opposition to Per Recreation (twelfth within the NHL)

17.1% Energy Play (twenty fifth within the NHL)

83.7% Penalty Kill (sixth within the NHL)

Prime 5 Scorers:

1. # 97 Kirill Kaprizov ~ 16G 19A = 35pts

2. #22 Kevin Fiala ~ 14G 12A = 26pts

3. #36 Mats Zuccarello ~ 8G 16A = 24pts

4. #18 Jordan Greenway ~ 5G 19A = 24pts

5. # 14 Joel Eriksson Ek ~ 13G 7A = 20pts

Prime 3 PIM’s:

1. #21 Carson Soucy ~ 45 PIM’s

2. #18 Jordan Greenway ~ 44 PIM’s

3. #24 Matt Dumba ~ 38 PIM’s

Prime Goaltenders:

1. #33 Cam Talbot (13-9-3) 2.43GAA .923percentSP 2SO

2. # 34 Kaapo Kahkonen (12-7-0) 2.69GAA .909% SP 2SO

Vs.

San Jose Sharks (18-20-4) 40pts sixth in Honda West

2.60 Objectives For Per Recreation (twenty fifth within the NHL)

3.31 Objectives In opposition to Per Recreation (twenty eighth within the NHL)

16.5% Energy Play (twenty sixth within the NHL)

80.4% Penalty Kill (thirteenth within the NHL)

Prime 5 Scorers:

1. #9 Evander Kane ~ 16G 19A = 35pts

2. #39 Logan Couture ~ 14G 12A = 26pts

3. #48 Tomas Hertl ~ 12G 14A = 26pts

4. #28 Timo Meier ~ 8G 17A = 25pts

5. #88 Brent Burns ~ 5G 20A = 25pts

Prime 3 PIM’s:

1. # 29 Kurtis Gabriel ~ 50 PIM’s

2. #9 Evander Kane ~ 40 PIM’s

3. # 71 Viktor Knyzhov ~ 37 PIM’s

Prime Goaltenders:

1. #31 Martin Jones (15-10-2) 3.14GAA .900percentSP 1SO

2. # 32 Josef Korenar (0-1-0) 3.07GAA .882% SP

Strains:

San Jose Sharks

Balcers~Couture~E. Kane

Meier~Hertl~Labanc

Donato~Gambrell~Leonard

Gregor ~ Handemark ~ Marleau

Ferraro~Burns

Knyzhov ~ Karlsson

Simek~Meloche

Jones

Dubnyk

Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov ~ Quick ~ Zuccarello

Greenway ~ Eriksson Ek ~ M. Foligno

Fiala~Hartman~Johansson

Parise ~ Sturm ~ Bonino

Suter~Spurgeon

Brodin ~ Dumba

Cole~Soucy

Talbot

Kahkonen

I don’t learn about you, however I’m feeling a little bit of what I’m going to name calendar fatigue. You could possibly even name it calendar confusion. I feel all of us are feeling this to at least one diploma or one other. The previous 12 months, has made us all really feel a bit off kilter. Proper now, I can have a look at the calendar on my cellphone and see April sixteenth, however in my thoughts it doesn’t actually really feel like mid-April. Contemplating we had a dusting of snow earlier this week, it doesn’t really feel very similar to Spring. However I suppose I’m having a tougher time realizing that we’ve all skilled a 12 months of uncertainty, and to a level, we don’t understand how for much longer this uncertainty goes to final. For myself, I’ve been working from house lengthy earlier than distant working grew to become a typical issues for many. However I’ve co-workers who’ve but to return to the workplace and do not know when that can occur. We fortunately have an employer who taken the present scenario severely. I can solely think about how the calendar confusion could also be stronger for these, who miss the construction going into the workplace day by day. And when you have children, who’re nonetheless going to highschool just about, it could be even stronger. And now contemplating that it’s mid-April, and the NHL common season isn’t over but, it’s not serving to the fatigue or confusion.

I’m hoping this final month of the common, albeit shortened, season will assist ease a number of the calendar woes I’m experiencing. I imply, there are issues occurring with this workforce now, which might be definitely enhancing my outlook. As we had been going into the season in January, I by no means thought we’d be on this place. I had a normal feeling of malaise, that this was going to be a tough season to abdomen. I’m positive a part of that was resulting from every part occurring around the globe. But, all that fear was nearly for nothing. Whereas there are nonetheless some points on this workforce that should be addressed, it nearly feels just like the roster has mentioned “we’re what we’re and we’re going to do every part we are able to.” I don’t assume many people anticipated the output by Victor Rask, Ryan Hartman, Marcus Foligno, and Mats Zuccarello, however nobody goes to argue with the outcomes. And in the case of rookie Kirill Kaprizov, I do know I used to be within the the “wait to see” camp. It took so lengthy for us to get him on American soil, that I used to be nearly to the purpose that we had been by no means going to see him. Then when he obtained the possibility to play, I used to be cautious in my optimism. But I’ll say, I’ve lastly purchased into the hype with regard to our younger Russian ahead.

So let’s speak concerning the younger Russian. He’s at present one level away from tying the pints document by Wild rookies set by Marian Gaborik means again within the 2000-01 season. For Gaborik, that was 36 factors. I don’t learn about you, however I feel it says extra concerning the Wild’s analysis of expertise and drafting potential (or lack thereof) than the greatness of Gaborik. The truth that it’s taken this lengthy for an additional rookie to probably break the document is loopy. Now don’t get me unsuitable, however Gaborik was a superb participant. I’d say nevertheless that the upside of Kaprizov is bigger. However let’s speak about Gaborik’s numbers. He compiled these 36 factors as a rookie, throughout a time the place offense was tougher to come back by. This was in the course of the age of the clutch & seize. You had been regularly held up. Additionally, the 2-line go wasn’t allowed, so the stretch go breakaway, wasn’t attainable. Gaborik was additionally given room to be the highest participant as a result of he was surrounded by third and 4th liners solid off by their earlier groups. Additionally, there’s an age distinction. Gaborik was solely 18 years outdated, the place Kaprizov is 23. A 23-year-old with 6 12 months skilled expertise within the KHL. I’m undoubtedly trying ahead to what his future appears like.

Tonight, one secret’s shutting down one explicit participant. On the Sharks roster, Erik Karlsson has been identified to be a Wild killer. He might not be within the Sharks’ Prime 5 Scorers, however the defenseman merely has a means of creating issues occur. And he has undoubtedly completed so in the previous few matchups with Minnesota. He has an influence play aim and a shootout winner towards the Wild. That stings should you ask me. My piece of recommendation to the Minnesota bench, could be to not giving Karlsson too many alternatives. One other key part of the Sharks is goaltender Martin Jones. There are groups that wouldn’t thoughts having a goaltender like Jones, particularly as he’s been taking part in higher as of late. Minnesota must do no matter they’ll to pepper the online. And with the current enchancment of the ability play (3-3 towards Arizona), they may proceed to stress their opposition. On the opposite finish the ice, it will likely be Cam Talbot between the pipes for Minnesota. Additionally, with the return of Foligno, his bodily presence will likely be useful contemplating that the Sharks took liberties towards the Wild when he of sidelined.

I’d wish to get these previous video games towards San Jose again. Tonight is an evening to take that stand. Don’t let the lesser groups push you round. We don’t want this workforce to confuse us just like the calendar has been making an attempt to do. Belief me, I don’t should be any extra confused than I’m on the whole.