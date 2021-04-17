Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks 4/17/21 @ 7:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Wild (26-13-3) 55pts third in Honda West

3.00 Objectives For Per Recreation (thirteenth within the NHL)

2.67 Objectives In opposition to Per Recreation (eleventh within the NHL)

16.7% Energy Play (twenty fifth within the NHL)

83.8% Penalty Kill (sixth within the NHL)

Prime 5 Scorers:

1. # 97 Kirill Kaprizov ~ 16G 19A = 35pts

2. #22 Kevin Fiala ~ 14G 12A = 26pts

3. #36 Mats Zuccarello ~ 9G 16A = 25pts

4. #18 Jordan Greenway ~ 5G 19A = 24pts

5. # 14 Joel Eriksson Ek ~ 13G 7A = 20pts

Prime 3 PIM’s:

1. #21 Carson Soucy ~ 45 PIM’s

2. #18 Jordan Greenway ~ 44 PIM’s

3. #24 Matt Dumba ~ 38 PIM’s

Prime Goaltenders:

1. #33 Cam Talbot (14-6-3) 2.42GAA .922percentSP 2SO

2. # 34 Kaapo Kahkonen (12-7-0) 2.69GAA .909% SP 2SO

Vs.

San Jose Sharks (18-21-4) 40pts sixth in Honda West

2.58 Objectives For Per Recreation (twenty fifth within the NHL)

3.30 Objectives In opposition to Per Recreation (twenty eighth within the NHL)

16.4% Energy Play (twenty sixth within the NHL)

80.9% Penalty Kill (thirteenth within the NHL)

Prime 5 Scorers:

1. #9 Evander Kane ~ 17G 19A = 36pts

2. #48 Tomas Hertl ~ 13G 14A = 27pts

3. #39 Logan Couture ~ 14G 12A = 26pts

4. #28 Timo Meier ~ 8G 17A = 25pts

5. #88 Brent Burns ~ 5G 20A = 25pts

Prime 3 PIM’s:

1. #9 Evander Kane ~ 40 PIM’s

2. # 71 Viktor Knyzhov ~ 37 PIM’s

3. #62 Kevin Lebanc ~ 24 PIM’s

Prime Goaltenders:

1. #31 Martin Jones (15-11-2) 3.14GAA .899percentSP 1SO

2. # 32 Josef Korenar (0-1-0) 3.07GAA .882% SP

Traces:

San Jose Sharks

E. Kane ~ Couture ~ Labanc

Balcers~Hertl~Marleau

Sorensen~Gambrell~Meier

Many ~ Handemark ~ Donato

Ferraro~Burns

Knyzhov ~ Karlsson

Simek~Vlasic

Jones

Korenar

Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov ~ Quick ~ Zuccarello

Greenway ~ Eriksson Ek ~ M. Foligno

Fiala~Hartman~Johansson

Parise ~ Sturm ~ Bonino

Suter~Spurgeon

Brodin ~ Dumba

Cole~Soucy

Talbot

Kahkonen

Later this week is Earth Day, the day we’re supposed to determine the way to enhance our surroundings and the way to cut back our footprint. Actually, that is a simple feat. For myself, when buying ready meals on the retailer, I attempt to get issues in steel cans or glass jars. Sure, plastic will be recycled, however not all plastics. Additionally, plastics will be recycled solely so many occasions, whereas steel and glass, it’s just about limitless as to what number of occasions they are often melted down and made into one thing else. This previous 12 months, as traumatic because it’s been, the large improve in working from house has been so good for the planet. Sure individuals, the rationale why we are saying fuel for 99 cents per gallon was as a result of the demand was manner down. Now that persons are ignoring restrictions or feeling invincible as a result of they’re vaccinated, extra persons are touring, so fuel costs are again up. For myself, I’ve actually tried to exchange single use meals storage baggage with these made with silicone, and meals storage containers with these made with glass. One benefit for glass containers, is that tumbler doesn’t stain and doesn’t get these water spots within the dishwasher like plastic ones do. So sure, cut back, reuse, recycle.

The message of cut back, reuse, recycle is unquestionably a optimistic one. Nevertheless, there are occasions that’s jogs my memory of the basic “lather, rinse, repeat.” When issues begin to really feel a bit monotonous, I begin to consider each the recycling and hair washing mantras. With having simply performed a sport final night time solely to show round and have one other one tonight, issues are positively feeling like issues are on repeat. And having one other sport towards San Jose tonight, I positively really feel that manner. As I discussed yesterday, I actually don’t like video games towards the Sharks. Usually, they don’t go the best way you need or want them to go. With the primary objective of the sport by the Sharks simply over three minutes in, I had that “oh right here we go once more” feeling. Fortunately nevertheless, the Wild discovered a method to flip issues round. Heck, the positivity that was the second interval alone was value it to me. What number of occasions have we complained over time in regards to the Wild’s incapacity to play a good second interval? Final night time was not that feeling. But, when Evander Kane scored that objective simply previous the halfway level of the third interval, that “right here we go once more” feeling from the primary interval returned.

Tonight, we’d like a repeat, or a recycle, of final night time. But I fear if they will go simply that. I’ll say although, that typically this group surprises me. This could be a superb time for these sorts of surprises. What helps that being a chance, is that this group is lastly scoring by committee. If you happen to pull up the stats for Minnesota’s skaters, seventeen of them are within the double digits for factors. Positive, in comparison with some groups, the numbers look rather less than spectacular, however proper now it’s one thing to understand. For a lot too lengthy, we’ve been a group the place we’ve needed to rely on one or two gamers to make a distinction. This season we’re seeing extra contributions from just about all corners of the group. Positive, I’d favor to have greater than three gamers (Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala, and Joel Eriksson Ek) with double digit objectives, however as they are saying, beggars can’t be choosers. At this level I’ll take what I can get. And the truth that Mats Zuccarello has had three objectives in two video games, he too ought to quickly be part of the double digit objective squad. Heck, even Victor Rask and Marcus Foligno aren’t removed from that stat both.

The truth that Minnesota stored each Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns from even tallying an help final night time, is proof of a superb night time for Minnesota. If they will by some means handle to try this two nights in a row, I’d rely that as a serious accomplishment. I’d think about tonight to be much more profitable if they will hold Kane off the boxscore as nicely. Effectively, he’s free to take dumb penalties, in order that Minnesota can make the most of their just lately improved energy play. I’ll admit, I’m nonetheless in shock when the Wild rating on the ability play. I’ve grow to be so accustomed to a two minute let down, that after they rating I feel I’m having some unusual dream. However so long as the unusual dream doesn’t flip right into a nightmare, I’m completely content material.

One of many ideas of being environmentally acutely aware, shouldn’t be losing what you’ve. The Wild must discover a method to not waste the alternatives earlier than them. Tonight is an evening the place they should use what’s earlier than them and repeat what they did final night time.